Puna man, 35, suspected of murder after charred body found in vehicle

Hawaii island police have opened a murder investigation after officers discovered a badly burned body in a vehicle set on fire in Puna Saturday.

Patrol officers responded to Beach Road off Makuu Drive shortly after 3 pm. after receiving information about vehicle fire with a body inside, the Hawaii County Police Department said.

In the bushes approximately 100 feet from the roadway, police located the vehicle with the charred remains.

Positive identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin. Police said an autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section have identified a 35-year-old Puna man as a a suspect. Police arrested him Saturday afternoon in Keaau on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. John Balberde at 808-961-2386 or email him at John. Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Individuals may also call the police department’s non-emergengy number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.