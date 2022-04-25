Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Senate on Wednesday voted 23-1 to agree to the last House draft of SB 555, and the bill has been sent to Gov. David Ige for consideration. The bill would prohibit fundraising events during the session but still allow campaign fundraising by phone, email, social media and any means other than holding events where a suggested or required cost for attendance exists. The most recent decision on the bill was omitted from a story on Page A1 Sunday.