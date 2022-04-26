Kona woman arrested after police recover 2,700 fentanyl pills, other drugs

A 44-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was arrested Thursday at Keahole International Airport and charged Friday on multiple drug charges after police recovered drugs with an estimated street value of $300,000, Hawaii County police announced today.

Jennifer Conway was arrested at the airport by Hawaii County police and Department of Homeland Security special agents.

Police recovered large amounts of drugs from Conway’s luggage, vehicle, person and home during the course of a month-long collaborative drug-trafficking investigation between Hawaii island and Washington state.

They include 2,700 fentanyl pills, 800 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and about 50 grams of suspected heroin, along with two fraudulent identification cards and an unregistered .45-caliber pistol.

Conway was charged Friday with three counts of third-degree drug promotion, seven counts of first-degree dangerous drug promotion, one count of drug paraphernalia, and additional drug and firearm charges.

Her bail was set at $425,250.