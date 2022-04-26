This hearty dish boasts beans and greens

Pasta alla vodka is a classic because each ingredient works together beautifully: the heat of the red-pepper flakes and vodka, the sweetness of the tomato and the richness of the cream. And that combination works equally well with beans and greens. Use chickpeas or white beans, and kale or any other dark leafy green, like Swiss chard or broccoli raab. The finished dish keeps for up to three days in the fridge. Eat it on its own, with crusty bread for dunking, or over pasta.

Beans and Greens Alla Vodka

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 yellow onion, finely chopped

• 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• Kosher salt

• 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

• 1/4 cup vodka

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 2 (15-ounce) cans white beans (such as cannellini or Great Northern) or chickpeas, drained but not rinsed

• 1 bunch kale, ribs removed, leaves torn or coarsely chopped

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• Grated Parmesan, as needed

Directions:

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high. Add the onion and garlic, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, vodka and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is a shade darker and starts to stick to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add 2 cups water, the beans and the kale, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover, and cook until the liquid is flavorful and the kale is tender, 7 to 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Taste and if it needs more salt, stir in some grated Parmesan. Serve with more Parmesan on top.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.