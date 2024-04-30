Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A bright, lemony cocktail

By New York Times

April 30, 2024 Last updated 4:05 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

Photo by New York Times

This recipe is far removed from the spiked six packs of yore. The cocktail’s hard lemon base is a combination of fresh lemon juice, vodka or limoncello, simple syrup and a pinch of flaky sea salt. The salt serves to enhance, balance and brighten, while a final topping of bubbly soda water lengthens and elevates. When choosing between vodka or limoncello, follow your palate. Vodka offers a more straightforward flavor. The limoncello variation is sweeter — though nothing approaching cloying — and a bit more complex.

Hard Lemonade
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
• 1 ounce vodka or limoncello
• 1/2 ounce simple syrup
• Pinch flaky salt
• Ice
• 3 to 4 ounces soda water, chilled
• Lemon wedge or wheel, for serving
Directions:
In a shaker, combine the lemon juice, vodka or limoncello, simple syrup and salt. Add ice and shake until well chilled. Fill a rocks glass with ice. Strain the cocktail into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with the lemon wedge or wheel.
Total time: 8 minutes, makes 1 drink.

