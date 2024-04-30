A bright, lemony cocktail

This recipe is far removed from the spiked six packs of yore. The cocktail’s hard lemon base is a combination of fresh lemon juice, vodka or limoncello, simple syrup and a pinch of flaky sea salt. The salt serves to enhance, balance and brighten, while a final topping of bubbly soda water lengthens and elevates. When choosing between vodka or limoncello, follow your palate. Vodka offers a more straightforward flavor. The limoncello variation is sweeter — though nothing approaching cloying — and a bit more complex.

Hard Lemonade

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 1 ounce vodka or limoncello

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• Pinch flaky salt

• Ice

• 3 to 4 ounces soda water, chilled

• Lemon wedge or wheel, for serving

Directions:

In a shaker, combine the lemon juice, vodka or limoncello, simple syrup and salt. Add ice and shake until well chilled. Fill a rocks glass with ice. Strain the cocktail into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with the lemon wedge or wheel.

Total time: 8 minutes, makes 1 drink.