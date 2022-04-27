Hilo man, 64, charged with 23 counts of sex assault

A 64-year-old Hilo man has been arrested and charged for 23 counts of sex assault, including sex assault involving a minor.

Paul Kanaina Kaelemakule Caitano today turned himself in to police at the Hilo police station, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today. He turned himself in on the strength of a bench warrant after being indicted for the sex assault counts.

Caitano was arrested and subsequently charged with eight counts of first-degree sex assault, 13 counts of third-degree sex assault and two counts of continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14.

His bail has been set at $500,000, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for April 27 in the Third Circuit Court.