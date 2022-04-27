Hilo man, 64, charged with 23 counts of sex assault

A 64-year-old Hilo man has been arrested and charged for 23 counts of sex assault, including sex assault involving a minor.
Paul Kanaina Kaelemakule Caitano today turned himself in to police at the Hilo police station, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today. He turned himself in on the strength of a bench warrant after being indicted for the sex assault counts.
Caitano was arrested and subsequently charged with eight counts of first-degree sex assault, 13 counts of third-degree sex assault and two counts of continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14.
His bail has been set at $500,000, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for April 27 in the Third Circuit Court.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.