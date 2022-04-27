Man dies after being found in water off of Kahala Beach

A man, believed to be 45 years old, died this afternoon after going missing off of Kahala Beach while using a bodyboard.
Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department, at around 5 p.m., responded to a call of a man who went missing near the beach. HFD said that the man was reportedly about 200 meters from shore and disappeared after screaming for help.
At around 5:10 p.m. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the man’s bodyboard. The department said that the search operation, which included first responders searching the ocean via watercraft, was difficult because a 6-foot shark was seen in the area.
Air 1 located the man at around 6:30 p.m. He was brought to shore, where first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services could provide care.
EMS provided advanced life-saving efforts, but those measures were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
