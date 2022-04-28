$96 million federal grant to replace Mokapu Elementary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state is receiving a $96 million federal grant to help replace Mokapu Elementary School because of “capacity and facility condition deficiencies,” Marine Corps Base Hawaii announced this week. Read more

Mokapu Elementary’s 14.2-acre campus includes 12 permanent school buildings, most of which were built in 1960, plus 10 portable structures. Conditions at the state public school located on the base placed it at No. 33 on the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List, according to a news release.

The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation is giving the money to the state Department of Education from the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installation Program. The program is by invitation only, providing funding to construct, renovate, repair or expand public schools on military installations to address capacity and/or facility condition deficiencies, the release said.

The new facilities will replace the current structures and serve 975 military- connected students in kindergarten through sixth grade, an increase over the current 813 students.

A two-story administration building will house office space as well as a library and two specialty classrooms, the release said. A multistory building will house 55 classrooms and support spaces. A cafeteria with a stage, and a covered play court, also will be constructed.

The budget for the project is projected at $120 million, with $96 million coming from the grant and the remaining $24 million from state bond funds. Current Mokapu Elementary facilities will continue to operate during construction.

“MCBH enthusiastically supports the HIDOE’s reconstruction and expansion of Mokapu Elementary,” the release said. “The education of school-age dependents remains as one of the Base Commander’s top priorities. The use of the PSMI program is an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen the resiliency of our community and enhance the learning environment for our students and their teachers.”

State schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi added: “We are excited that this project is moving ahead to provide students and staff at Mokapu Elementary with an array of brand new facilities that support high-quality learning environments and academic excellence. The Department of Defense continues to be a valuable partner in the improvement of our public schools located on military bases, and we thank them tremendously for their support.”