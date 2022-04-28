comscore $96 million federal grant to replace Mokapu Elementary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
$96 million federal grant to replace Mokapu Elementary

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM “<strong>The Department of Defense continues to be a valuable partner in the improvement of our public schools located on military bases, and we thank them tremendously for their support.”</strong> <strong>Keith Hayashi</strong> <em>Interim superintendent, state Department of Education</em>

The state is receiving a $96 million federal grant to help replace Mokapu Elementary School because of “capacity and facility condition deficiencies,” Marine Corps Base Hawaii announced this week. Read more

