Kailua-Kona couple charged with multiple drug offenses

A Kailua-Kona couple was charged with more than a half dozen drug offenses Thursday after police found nearly 35.5 grams of methamphetamine and 5.3 grams of a methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture in their vehicle.
Investigators from the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Vice Section served a search warrant on the vehicle occupied by Jolene Dinson, 37, and Lincoln Dinson, 54, on Wednesday. Police said the drugs have a street value of more than $1,500 and that they also seized more than $2,100 in cash.
Jolene Dinson was charged with criminal contempt of court, two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree and one count of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $100,250.
Her husband was charged with one count each of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $25,250.
The Dinsons made their initial court appearance today in Kona District Court.
