Las Vegas Advisor: Amid much ado and crowds, Palms reopens in Las Vegas

Two years after it closed during Las Vegas’ pandemic shutdown, the Palms reopened last week to big crowds and a fireworks show. Under new ownership by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the casino that has been considered among the city’s hippest since it opened in 2001 becomes the first in Las Vegas to be completely tribally owned.

Also coming back are most of its restaurants, including the A.Y.C.E. buffet, the 14-screen movie theater, the 2,500-seat Pearl concert venue, the party- pool complex and the iconic 55th-floor Ghostbar.

Weed-friendly: The 64-room nongambling Artisan hotel, located a mile west of the Strip, has been sold to Pro Hospitality Group, a firm that owns the cannabis-­friendly Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix. The group says it intends to invest $3 million in renovating the property, with completion expected as early as September. Pending new state regulations, the Artisan will reopen as a cannabis­-friendly hotel, allowing marijuana smoking and vaping and all edibles in its weed-friendly rooms.

Flamingo speakeasy: The latest “secret” bar in Las Vegas is Count Room Live, located inside Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the Flamingo. It’s themed as a speakeasy, with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings and a build-your-own Old Fashioned beverage cart offering rum, brandy, mezcal and bourbon, along with citrus slices, syrup and bitters.

Weekend Marys: Ellis Island has brought back its weekend Bloody Mary cart. It’s $10 for the basic drink, with charges of $2 or $4 for bacon, chicken and waffle, and shrimp added in. The cart is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Question: Is parking free at the Palms?

Answer: Parking is free, and that’s not all. The Palms also opened without resort fees for hotel guests. It joins the Four Queens and Binions as the only major resorts not to charge the hated resort fee add-on.

