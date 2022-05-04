FBI looking for California shooting suspect who was spotted in Honolulu

The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 28-year-old California man suspected of fatally shooting an unnamed man in front of his young child and wife in San Jose, Calif.

Uatesoni Paasi, a native of the Bay Area, is wanted on suspicion of murder, and has been seen as recently as April in Honolulu.

The FBI said Paasi and the unnamed man he allegedly killed lived in the same area of an apartment complex, but have no known history together.

Paasi is related to and associated with other individuals arrested in Honolulu for a separate homicide in the Bay Area, the FBI said.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Paasi or his whereabouts is urged to immediately call the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300.