Grand jury indicts woman for second-degree attempted murder in Kapolei stabbing

An Oahu grand jury today indicted Lakaysha L. Faitele, 18, for second-degree attempted murder in connection with an April 28 stabbing in Kapolei.

Faitele’s bail was set at $500,000.

She is accused of attacking her 17-year-old friend with a knife during an argument at the home of Faitele’s relatives at the Hale Moena Ohana apartment building on Alohikea Street.

Court documents revealed the teenage victim suffered a severed artery and nerve from a large, deep laceration across her chest and another deep cut on her leg when Faitele allegedly stabbed her multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Fai­tele’s aunt and uncle were asleep in their bedroom when they woke up to yelling coming from the living room. They went to check what was going on and saw Faitele holding a knife and running toward the front door, according to court documents. The uncle tackled Faitele as she repeatedly said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Faitele was arrested at the scene.

If convicted of second-degree attempted murder, she faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“This is a tragic case and we will hold Faitele accountable for her violent and dangerous behavior,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “We can only hope that the victim recovers to see justice be done.”