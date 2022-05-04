Honolulu police arrest 658 for impaired driving so far this year

More than 650 people have been arrested for impaired driving on Oahu and Honolulu police are setting up sobriety checkpoints at random locations around the island through June 30.

From Jan. 1 to Apr. 30, 658 people have been arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, including 11 habitual offenders. Habitual drunken drivers are those convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence three or more times within a 10-year period.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September 2021 and will continue through September 2022 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program funded in part by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The program helps pay for checkpoints every week during the 12-month federal fiscal year. HPD started the latest round of random stops May 1 and checkpoints will also be up during the Memorial Day and King Kamehameha Day holidays.

The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive and that the legal drinking age is 21 and giving alcohol to minors is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison, according to a news release.

Last year, 2,539 people, including 59 habitual offenders, were arrested for driving under the influence, compared with 2,132 people, including 57 habitual offenders in 2020, 3,760 people, including 76 habitual offenders in 2019, 4,098 people, including 29 habitual drunk drivers in 2018, and 4,160 people, including 32 habitual offenders in 2017.