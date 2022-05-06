Anne Knudsen Park basketball, tennis courts to close for renovations

The play courts at Anne Knudsen Park, also known as Koloa Park, will be closed starting May 23 to allow for renovations to being, the County of Kauai has announced.

The Department of Parks and Recreation renovations include the demolition and rebuild of the basketball and tennis courts, which will get new asphalt and surfacing. There will be a basketball court, tennis court and two blended pickleball courts, and four dedicated pickleball courts once construction is complete.

The project is anticipated to be finished by late October.

Jas. W. Glover Ltd. was awarded the construction contract for $639,000, the county said.