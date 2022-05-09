Search resumes for missing 23-year-old man whose backpack was found at Makapuu trail

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning resumed a search for a missing hiker near Makapuu Lighthouse.

HFD was joined by the U.S. Coast Guard this morning for its continued search by air, land, and sea.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department have also issued a missing person bulletin seeking the public’s assistance in finding Chase Ingalls, 23, who was last heard from on Friday.

HFD received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Sunday evening to assist HPD in their search for Ingalls after his backpack was found at the top of the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

His car was also located in the trail parking lot.

HFD and Ocean Safety searched for Ingalls by helicopter and jetski until dark at 7:16 p.m. Sunday night.

Ingalls is described as Caucasian, 6-feet, 1-inches tall, and about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 tip app.