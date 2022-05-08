Search for missing hiker resumes Monday near the Makapuu Lighthouse

The search for a 23-year-old missing hiker, whose backpack was found at the top of Makapuu lighthouse trail, is slated to resume on Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:57 p.m. today to assist the Honolulu Police Department in their search to find a missing hiker near the Makapuu lighthouse in Waimanalo. On Saturday, police found the man’s backpack and located his car in the trail parking lot.

Six HFD units with 19 personnel responded to the call. The first HFD units arrived at 6:08 p.m. and hiked to the top of the trail to meet HPD. At 6:26 p.m., HFD’s Air 1 helicopter initiated an aerial search with rescue personnel, while another HFD unit secured a landing zone at Sandy Beach Park.

Ocean Safety personnel searched for the man aboard a jet ski, concentrating on search patterns along the shoreline between Makapuu Beach Park and Maunalua Bay.

The Coast Guard was notified, but did not assist in the search, which terminated at 7:16 p.m. due to lack of daylight and will resume Monday at first light.