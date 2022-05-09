WATCH LIVE: HART CEO Lori Kahikina joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

HART CEO Lori Kahikina joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors last Friday approved a recovery plan for Oahu’s rail system that ends the route in Kakaako and delays construction of a Pearl Highlands parking garage. Substantial cost overruns and construction delays have plagued the planned rail system, which was originally slated for West Kapolei to Ala Moana Center.

