Man, 36, seriously injured in Haleiwa stabbing

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured after a suspect allegedly stabbed him in the upper body in Haleiwa Monday night.
The stabbing occurred on Kamehameha Highway at about 11:30 p.m.
Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation at which time the suspect stabbed him with a sharp object.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
