Hilo hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in critical condition

Hawaii island police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Hilo this morning that left a 64-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.

The Hawaii Police Department said the collision took place at around 8 a.m. in the area of Ululani and Hualalai Streets. Police said that Carrie Ikawa, 64, was outside her parked Ford pickup truck on Hualalai Street when a white Ford Explorer traveling north on the street hit her.

Ikawa suffered multiple injuries and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition before being transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

Police contacted the owner of the Ford Explorer and have recovered the vehicle. The negligent injury investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.