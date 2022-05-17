Tommy Waters to stay on Honolulu City Council

Council Chair Tommy Waters will not seek the Congressional seat representing rural Oahu and the neighbor islands but will not rule out a future run, he announced today.

Waters had filed federal election papers declaring his intention to run for Congress, but delayed making a firm decision. His decision to stay on the City Council removes an election variable that could have further disrupted the make-up of the Council — where four of the nine seats are up for election this year — and the race for Congress.

Congressman Kai Kahele has chosen not to seek re-election and, instead, is pursuing a run for governor this year.

“My job is not done here at Honolulu Hale,” Waters said in a statement today. “I am not ruling out a future run for Congress, but at this time, I am called to continue to serve at the Council to ensure greater transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. It is also my hope that our Federal delegation prioritizes the needs of local families.”

His district runs from East Honolulu to Waikiki.

Waters was elected in 2019 and has served as Council Chair since 2020.