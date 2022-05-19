Firefighters rescue six aboard disabled boat off Oahu’s North Shore

Honolulu firefighters rescued six people aboard a 14-foot boat that lost engine power in waters off Oahu’s North Shore.

Fire rescue crews responded to a 911 call of a boater in distress about a mile off Kawela Bay just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The boat captain reported that they were drifting out to sea after the vessel lost engine power and had a broken anchor line, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Crews initiated an air and sea search for the boat and located the disabled vessel. A rescue boat safely towed the vessel to the Haleiwa Boat Harbor.

There were no injuries reported.