Man, 33, fatally shot at illegal game room in Kapiolani area

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot at an illegal game room in the Kapiolani area Wednesday night.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 10:14 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw an unresponsive man within the game room. Police said the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a male suspect when the suspect shot him, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.