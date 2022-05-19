Man, 33, fatally shot at illegal game room in Kapiolani area

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot at an illegal game room in the Kapiolani area Wednesday night.
Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 10:14 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers saw an unresponsive man within the game room. Police said the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a male suspect when the suspect shot him, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
