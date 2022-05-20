Hawaii baseball team opens series with win at UC San Diego

Nainoa Cardinez went 3-for-4 with a home run and Blaze Koali‘i Pontes continued his success as a starting pitcher as the University of Hawaii baseball team held on for a 7-4 victory over UC San Diego in La Jolla, Calif.
In improving to 16-9 in league play, the Rainbow Warriors clinched their first winning record in 10 seasons of Big West membership. The ’Bows have five Big West games remaining.
Since being promoted to No. 1 catcher following DallasJ Duarte’s season-ending injury, Cardinez is hitting .364.
Cole Cabrera’s two-run homer staked the ’Bows to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In UH’s two-run second, Cardinez singled and eventually scored on shortstop Jordan Donahue’s single.
Cardinez made it 7-4 with his second home run of the season in the seventh.
Pontes spaced six hits and allowed four runs in six innings to improve to 4-0 as a starter. In six starts, Pontes has a 2.15 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.
The Tritons loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. But Dalton Renne replaced Buddie Pindel, and induced the final two outs.
