Calls for civility reveal cowardice

At the Red Hill Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Task Force meeting May 13, deeply disturbing information was revealed regarding what we know — and what we don’t — about the contamination plume under Kapukaki, and the resurgence in reports of illnesses and tapwater sheens by those on the Navy’s allegedly “all-clear” water system.

Also disturbing was how quickly the facilitator would reprimand eloquent locals, affected families, veterans, Native Hawaiians — who arguably have been cut deepest by the contamination of an ancestral source of life — and other testifiers with a demand that they remain “civil.”

The Navy’s poisoning of our aquifer and its own families, and its leadership’s refusal to answer the specific questions and concerns of the entire community it continues to threaten, is the true mark of uncivility. To then hide from unfavorable words, behind a tone-policing facilitator, would be that of cowardice.

Joel T. Mark

Manoa

Events promote industry of death

A recent editorial page carried two related articles: a brief item by the editors, “Soldiers converge on Waikiki” (Star-Advertiser, Off The News, May 19), and a letter by Jean Stromberg (“Weapons for death, but no money for formula”). Both point to our nation’s skewed priorities and escalating militarism.

Waikiki’s LANPAC 2022 conference, with soldiers from 25 countries gathered at the Sheraton, is but a minor sortie in preparation for the massive RIMPAC naval invasion of our islands later this year. More ominous is the arms bazaar that accompanies the conference, with weapons merchants from Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Raytheon, all peddling their wares and competing for Pentagon dollars.

Decades ago President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the military-industrial complex. In our own day, Pope Francis speaks of the powerful people who “make their living with the production of arms in the industry of death.”

Let us heed these wise words of caution before it is too late.

Wally Inglis

Palolo Valley

Waters offers what already is owed

While it is not rare for a public servant to don the shield and visor of Sir Galahad to announce that he is going to run for office, City Councilman Tommy Waters’ recent revelation, while appreciatively succinct, was to announce that he was not (“Tommy Waters to stay on Honolulu City Council,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 17).

Instead, he says he was “called to continue to serve at the Council to ensure greater transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.”

This suggests that somehow the rest of the Council, and not the House of Representatives, would be hard-pressed or find it impossible without him to provide these minimum services to the voting public.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

Hurricanes can blow solar panels away

Are we ready for a 2022 hurricane disaster (“Below-average hurricane season predicted for Central Pacific region,” Star- Advertiser, May 19)?

In past hurricane disasters, Hawaiian Electric has been responsible for all aspects of supporting the power grid. Hawaiian Electric’s generators were highly survivable in the worst of disasters.

Soon things will be different. Significant sources of electrical power will be spread all over Oahu and owned by thousands of residents (not Hawaiian Electric). When a significant portion of Oahu’s solar power generators end up in the Pacific Ocean or in a neighbor’s kitchen, what part of Oahu’s total power resources will remain on line? Also, who will be responsible for reconstituting 100% of our power grid? How? Given the disastrous situation, how long will Oahu be without power?

The public needs assurance that those responsible have anticipated and fully planned for such electrical power disasters. No power or water for weeks on end. How about sustainability of life?

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

Kudos to nurses for their dedication

Mahalo and aloha to the staff of the Wahiawa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility. My 98-year-old mom was there for several years for treatment of her condition and received excellent care from the nurses.

Her injuries kept her bedridden 24/7. She couldn’t sit in a wheelchair, stand or walk. The nurses tried their best to keep her pain-free and comfortable.

Sadly, the facility is closing in July (“Wahiawa General Hospital to close long-term care center, citing financial challenges,” Star-Advertiser, April 24). We transferred mom into another excellent facility. I have utmost respect for the job long-term care nurses do. They don’t get enough credit for the years they have to care for a patient. Mom was on hospice care, then taken off. Great job, nurses!

National Nurses Appreciation Week was May 6-12. Nurses should be appreciated always.

I hope all the Wahiawa long-term care nurses found positions at other facilities or hospitals. I may be one of your patients in the future.

Winston Olaso

Waipahu

