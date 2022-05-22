Las Vegas Advisor: Formula One purchases land close to Vegas’ Strip

The parent company of Formula One racing has purchased 39 acres about 2 miles east of the Strip.

The company says it will use the land as a staging area for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to run in 2023. That makes sense, given that part of the course will run adjacent to the parcel, but there could be more in store.

At least two casino ­projects have been announced for that location in the last 15 years. The first was a W Resort and the second was Las Ramblas, a $3 billion project from a group headed by George Clooney.

Or it could be a sign that the race will become a recurring Las Vegas event. Formula One isn’t saying, but the options are there.

Racy Rouge: A new show called Rouge has opened at The Strat (formerly Stratosphere). The topless production is being unabashedly promoted as “the sexiest show in Vegas,” but it also serves up some outstanding variety acts and comes in as one of the city’s most affordably priced tickets, starting at $64 after taxes and fees.

Shrimp down: The 99-cent, late-night shrimp cocktail at downtown’s Circa is no more; it is now going for the distinctly unshrimply sum of $12. The only remaining 99-cent shrimp cocktail in all of Las Vegas is available daily in the Lanai Express snack bar at the Fremont.

Moving in: According to the 13th annual report by Penske Truck Rental, Las Vegas was the second-most popular destination for people relocating in 2021. Despite the lofty ranking, it was still a notch down from its No. 1 ranking in 2020. Houston ranked first.

Question: How did the NFL draft turn out?

Answer: Traffic snarls on the Strip notwithstanding, it was deemed a rousing success. The “show” went off flawlessly and was praised by the NFL and the media. It’s estimated that more than 300,000 people attended the three-day event that generated millions of dollars in publicity for the city.

