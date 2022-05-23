Man, 52, dies after Wahiawa motorcycle crash

A 52-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa Sunday.

Police said a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Kaukonahua Road when it drove onto the opposite lane to overtake a vehicle about three-fourths of a mile west of Kamananui Road shortly after 3:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist veered back into the westbound lane to avoid an oncoming truck when he lost control. Police said he drove off the road, struck a drainage ditch and a wooden utility pole.

The motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but it wasn’t securely fastened.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 20 at the same time last year.