Man, 52, dies after Wahiawa motorcycle crash

A 52-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa Sunday.
Police said a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Kaukonahua Road when it drove onto the opposite lane to overtake a vehicle about three-fourths of a mile west of Kamananui Road shortly after 3:20 p.m.
The motorcyclist veered back into the westbound lane to avoid an oncoming truck when he lost control. Police said he drove off the road, struck a drainage ditch and a wooden utility pole.
The motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but it wasn’t securely fastened.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
This is the 19th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 20 at the same time last year.
