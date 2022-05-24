comscore A look at some of the deadliest U.S. school shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A look at some of the deadliest U.S. school shootings

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:24 pm
  ASSOCIATED PRESS / APRIL 2014 A family visits the memorial crosses dedicated to the 13 people killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting attack, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Littleton, Colo., on Easter.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / APRIL 2014

    A family visits the memorial crosses dedicated to the 13 people killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting attack, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Littleton, Colo., on Easter.

  CHRISTIAN ABRAHAM/HEARST CONNECTICUT MEDIA VIA AP / DECEMBER 2012 Jillian Soto, center, thanks the hundreds of people who came out to attend a candlelight vigil in memory of victims from the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., which was held behind Stratford High School on the Town Hall Green in Stratford, Conn. Jillian's sister Vicki, a Stratford native, was a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School and was one of the victims of the shooting.

    CHRISTIAN ABRAHAM/HEARST CONNECTICUT MEDIA VIA AP / DECEMBER 2012

    Jillian Soto, center, thanks the hundreds of people who came out to attend a candlelight vigil in memory of victims from the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., which was held behind Stratford High School on the Town Hall Green in Stratford, Conn. Jillian’s sister Vicki, a Stratford native, was a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School and was one of the victims of the shooting.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 2018 Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 2018

    Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

  CHARLES TRAINOR JR/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP / 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School administrative employees Margarita LaSalle, left, and JoEllen Berman, walk along the hill near the school lined with 17 crosses to honor the students and teachers killed on Valentine's Day, as teachers and staff returned to the school in Parkland, Fla.

    CHARLES TRAINOR JR/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP / 2018

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School administrative employees Margarita LaSalle, left, and JoEllen Berman, walk along the hill near the school lined with 17 crosses to honor the students and teachers killed on Valentine’s Day, as teachers and staff returned to the school in Parkland, Fla.

There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.

ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said. The 18-year-old attacker was killed by law enforcement.

SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018

A 17-year-old opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The suspect has been charged with murder.

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018

An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Fla., and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.

UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, October 2015

A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Ore., and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012

A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Conn., then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first-graders and six educators. He took his own life.

VIRGINIA TECH, April 2007

A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Va., in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.

RED LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, March 2005

A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.

COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL, April 1999

Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colo., and injured many others before killing themselves.

