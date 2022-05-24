Honolulu’s Golden Duck Restaurant cleared to reopen

Health officials have given Golden Duck Restaurant in Honolulu the green light to reopen after a follow-up inspection found all critical food safety violations were corrected.

The Hawaii Department of Health announced Monday that the restaurant at 1221 S. King St. has been issued a green placard, allowing it to reopen.

On May 18, inspectors from the DOH Food Safety Branch issued the restaurant a red placard, closing it down, following a routine health inspection, after finding several violations — food held at improper temperatures, cross contamination, improper hand-washing by employees, roaches in the storage area and pest droppings on food containers.

Officials said that a follow-up inspection on May 19 found that critical violations had been corrected and no live roaches were observed in the establishment.

The food safety branch advised the restaurant to continue proper washing, sanitizing, thawing and storage. The restaurant must also clean, declutter and organize the back storage area.

A follow-up inspection will address any outstanding violations, officials said.

Restaurant inspection reports in Hawaii are at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.