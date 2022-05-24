Man, 37, charged with drug and firearm offenses after Hilo assault

Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old Hilo man with multiple drug and firearm-related offenses following an an alleged violent encounter on Hawaii island.
Skyler John Fisher was charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree promotion of a harmful drug and multiple firearm-related offenses that include possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of carrying or possession a loaded firearm.
He was released Sunday after posting $68,000 bail.
Hawaii island police said two male victims reported that their vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of a retail establishment on the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday.
When the victims exited their vehicle to assess the damage, the driver of the other vehicle, identified as Fisher, physically assaulted one of the males and threatened him while holding a firearm, police added.
Fisher left the scene before officers arrived. Police arrested him a short time later after locating him in a service station parking lot on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.
Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section executed a search warrant of Fisher’s vehicle Saturday and recovered six firearms, a firearm silencer, ammunition as well as liquid steroids, more than 200 steroid pills and more than a 1,000 diazepam pills.
