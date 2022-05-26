Officials to hold town hall on Waikiki safety concerns

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss safety in the Waikiki area today.

City officials from the Emergency Services Department, Department of Community Services, Honolulu Police Department and the Office of Housing along with Prosecutor Steve Alm, state Rep. Adrian Tam, Sen. Sharon Moriwaki and Waikiki Business Improvement District President Jennifer Nakayama will be present to answer questions from the community about safety and homelessness.

Laura Thielen, the Exective Director of Patners in Care, Oahu’s continum of care provider for homeless people will also be present.

Those who wish to participate in the town hall can register on Zoom by filling out a short questionare.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will also be streamed on Facebook Live.