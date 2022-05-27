Department of Health clears China Bowl restaurant on Maui to reopen

The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has issued China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening after a followup inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

The restaurant, located at 2580 Kekaa Dr., No. 116, received the red placard May 17 and was immediately closed due to a cockroach and rodent infestation, according to a DOH news release. A followup inspection May 19 found evidence of an active rodent population, but a second followup inspection on Wednesday found that all critical violations were corrected, DOH said.

The restaurant will be sending the department monthly pest control service reports and was advised to routinely clean areas of food debris and grease buildup.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.