Honolulu police seeking male suspect in Waikiki shooting

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Waikiki.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Lewers Street just after 11:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the gunman described be in his 30s fired multiple rounds from a pistol toward a person who fled in a silver sedan on Lewers Street.

There were no injuries reported.

Police recovered footage from an area surveillance video that showed an image of the suspect.

He is described to be 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, and 8 inches with a medium build. He has black dreadlock hair and was wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts at the time of the shooting.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.