Waipio soccer complex to be closed throughout June for maintenance

Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation officials said the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will be closed in June for maintenance.

City officials said that during the closure, the complex will undergo “a variety of intensive field and facility maintenance,” including aerating, weed control, fertilizing, soil cultivation and irrigation repairs. There will also be sidewalk maintenance, the renovation of traffic islands, power washing, and water feature inspections and repairs.

“Park staff have been working with regular park users and permittees on alternate locations during the closure,” department officials said in a news release. “This schedule of work is weather dependent, and may require additional time if needed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of park users as we conduct this necessary maintenance, with the goal of rejuvenating the fields and bringing the facilities up to pristine condition.”

The Waipio Soccer Complex has 21 regulation fields and a 5,000-seat stadium.

For more information, visit bit.ly/WaipioSoccer or call 808-768-6883.