Three more monk seal pups born at Kalaupapa National Historical Park

Kalaupapa National Historical Park announced that three new monk seal pups were born on its shores in late May, bringing the total there to five, so far, this year.

“The last mother to give birth was K62,” said the park in a Facebook post. “This is her sixth pup born at Kalaupapa. These three join two others, making this year’s tally, five!”

The oldest and first pup, according to the park, is a female who will likely wean from her mother soon.

“As a reminder, mothers and pups require extra space,” said KNHP. “Give them room at the beach and in the water as they learn what it takes to be seals.”

The five monk seal pups on Molokai join five that were also born on Oahu — including two born in April on Oahu’s North Shore that have been sighted. Other pups have also been born in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and elsewhere.

Elementary school students recently named the two pups, with support from cultural practitioners, through a program set up by nonprofit Hawaii Marine Animal Response.

Through the program, Hawaiian immersion and Hawaiian studies students on Oahu and Molokai name seal pups after learning of their defining physical characteristics, genealogy and location of birth.

Kahuku Elementary School students gave monk seal pup PO4 the name Laki, which means “lucky” in Hawaiian, and Waialua Elementary School students dubbed monk seal pup PO5 as Maka‘u‘ole, which means “fearless.”

Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species protected by state and federal laws. Although monk seal pups can be born any time throughout the year, most births occur during spring and summer.

Seal sightings

During peak pupping season, NOAA reminds the public to:

>> Give mom-pup pairs at least 150 feet of distance.

>> Not disturb them while they are resting or nursing.

>> Report sightings to NOAA’s marine wildlife hot­line at 888-256-9840.