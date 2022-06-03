Police search for armed suspect in Pearl City Walmart robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly threatened at least one employee with a handgun after she tried to stop him from taking merchandise from a store in Pearl City Thursday night.
The robbery occurred at Walmart on Kuala Street at about 10 p.m.
Police said the suspect concealed merchandise without paying for it. When employees tried to stop him from shoplifting, the suspect allegedly threatened them with a gun and fled the scene on a bicycle.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. The suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black backpack at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
