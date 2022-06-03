comscore Woman, 25, arrested after Waikiki bouncer attacked with knife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 25, arrested after Waikiki bouncer attacked with knife

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted a bouncer with a knife at a nightclub in Waikiki early today.

The attack occurred at Playbar on Kuhio Avenue at about 1:05 a.m.

Police said an intoxicated woman was involved in an argument with the bouncer, 34, when the woman assaulted him.

He sustained an injury to his right hand and was taken via private vehicle to a hospital in good condition.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree assault.

