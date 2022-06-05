Vital statistics – May 27 to June 2, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 27-June 2

>> Sarah Marie Albaugh and Zachary William David

>> Renee Carole Alvarado and Michelle Delaney Briere

>> Raziela Elena Amos and Joe Hutchinson Burke Bridges

>> Robert Anthony Bauer and Collin Wai Kong Siu

>> Curtis James Richard Black and Kalleigh Rose Bausch

>> Alexander Benjamin Boatwright and Rebecca Leigh Bootes

>> Jean-Paula Burnett and Kenneth Hugh Erwin

>> Nicole Caguioa and Ruobin Zhao

>> Timothy Julian Chatfield and Samantha-Jo Nicholas

>> Timothy James Copeland and Janet Redulla Felicio

>> Aysa Aleta Davis and Montana Shon-Shey Davis

>> Haley Danielle Donovan and Robert Josef Seiler

>> Mashanna Radean Douglas and Devor Dantrell Pina

>> Maria Medina Figueroa and Richard Eugene Mason

>> Brittney Faith Fischer and Andrew Jacob Estrada

>> Shayla Monique Friesen and Alex David Schneider

>> Kristina Rene Garza and Jovencio Torres Sumibcay

>> Emmanuel Hernandez Garcia and Stephanie Lizethe Gagliani

>> Colin Kelly Johnson and Lorann Glidewell

>> Emma Colleen Johnson and Austin James Heltibridle

>> Jared Robert Klein and Natasha Trilli Annunziata

>> Rebecca Hannah Kondol and Rudi Taylor

>> Felipe De Jesus Licea and Samantha Briana Cavazos

>> Candace Fe Kapiokalailani Maria and Kawika Moses Lewis

>> Demitrios Peter Marmash and Cheryl Iwalani Hewes

>> Caitlin Maura Melvin and John Daniel Yablonski

>> Tami Keiko Mitsuka and William Likeke Lum

>> Jerrik Raydell Nakagawa and Talyia Kalena Kiyomi Furuta

>> Jay Brian Noblezada and Christie Leilani Kaninau

>> Grayson Derek Po‘okela Owens and Angalia Autumn Fish

>> Catherine Pantelakos and Jorge Manuel Hernandez

>> Morgan Elizabeth Pugh and Baylor Philip de los Reyes

>> Magdalene Lagunas Reverio and Lawrence Leinaala Rosa

>> Steven Nathaniel Roberts and Janese Elayne Roberts

>> Shawn Ray Roller and Carrie Lynn Arnold

>> Courtney Ku‘umomimakamae Seminavage and Samson Turner Kihei Ka Wehi O Kalani Pa Anguay

>> Anna-Mae Joalyn Vallejos Sildora and Johanna Cuan Hernandez

>> Miranda Gail Smith and Keri Jeanne-Michelle Wilson

>> Anthony Joseph Tarrant and Mayumi Yoshizawa

>> Brianne Nicole Taylor and Timothy Joe Mitchell

>> Alexandra Beck Tollette and Alexandra Megan Dietrich

>> Brenda Tran and Tu Linh Vo

>> Chelsea Nichole Tyson and Joshua Jonathon Woodford

>> Jordon Paul Van De Velde and Malika Achinthani Chandradasa

>> Merry Lee Chantelle Verhagen and Jordan Hans Scott

>> Paul Wilson and Beverley Anne Sinkinson

>> Eugenia Shing Yu Wong and Adam Christopher Zoellner

>> Seul Ki Yoon and Joseph Michael Hyson

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 27-June 2

>> Trenton Anthony Abate

>> Kana‘iaupuni Renny Blaisdell

>> Alonzo Leon Cousenes

>> Amelia Ann Frederick

>> Theodore Nikola Frey Hill

>> Caleb Yeong Ung Rivera Hong

>> Leialani Melia Kaiktsian

>> Shawn Pomaikai O Kalani Andre Kawelo Jr.

>> Harlow-Leilani Bagay Luzadas

>> Thaddeus Joesamson Martin-Linkee

>> Richard Russell Miller

>> Luke Anthony Kaluhiokalani Morlock

>> Kailani Chizuko Nakamura- Von Wiegandt

>> Noweo Kaleihanohano‘okealaula Oliveira-Pali

>> Jimmy Ivan Rivera Perreira

>> Sawyer Tanner Benito Kana‘ikahiapo Respicio

>> Samuel Rafael Rivera

>> Toru Teva-Olilikai Manaiakalanihanaiakamalamaomolokai- nuiahina Etan-Cumorah- Kane Robins

>> Jace Amir Robinson

>> Julian Jon Rubio

>> Reign Lono Salavea-English

>> Nikolao James Samuelu

>> Pele Pele Sauni Lillie Smith

>> Riley Kealaokuupualilia Soenksen

>> Elijah Lagafa’atasi Sua