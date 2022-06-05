Vital statistics – May 27 to June 2, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 27-June 2
>> Sarah Marie Albaugh and Zachary William David
>> Renee Carole Alvarado and Michelle Delaney Briere
>> Raziela Elena Amos and Joe Hutchinson Burke Bridges
>> Robert Anthony Bauer and Collin Wai Kong Siu
>> Curtis James Richard Black and Kalleigh Rose Bausch
>> Alexander Benjamin Boatwright and Rebecca Leigh Bootes
>> Jean-Paula Burnett and Kenneth Hugh Erwin
>> Nicole Caguioa and Ruobin Zhao
>> Timothy Julian Chatfield and Samantha-Jo Nicholas
>> Timothy James Copeland and Janet Redulla Felicio
>> Aysa Aleta Davis and Montana Shon-Shey Davis
>> Haley Danielle Donovan and Robert Josef Seiler
>> Mashanna Radean Douglas and Devor Dantrell Pina
>> Maria Medina Figueroa and Richard Eugene Mason
>> Brittney Faith Fischer and Andrew Jacob Estrada
>> Shayla Monique Friesen and Alex David Schneider
>> Kristina Rene Garza and Jovencio Torres Sumibcay
>> Emmanuel Hernandez Garcia and Stephanie Lizethe Gagliani
>> Colin Kelly Johnson and Lorann Glidewell
>> Emma Colleen Johnson and Austin James Heltibridle
>> Jared Robert Klein and Natasha Trilli Annunziata
>> Rebecca Hannah Kondol and Rudi Taylor
>> Felipe De Jesus Licea and Samantha Briana Cavazos
>> Candace Fe Kapiokalailani Maria and Kawika Moses Lewis
>> Demitrios Peter Marmash and Cheryl Iwalani Hewes
>> Caitlin Maura Melvin and John Daniel Yablonski
>> Tami Keiko Mitsuka and William Likeke Lum
>> Jerrik Raydell Nakagawa and Talyia Kalena Kiyomi Furuta
>> Jay Brian Noblezada and Christie Leilani Kaninau
>> Grayson Derek Po‘okela Owens and Angalia Autumn Fish
>> Catherine Pantelakos and Jorge Manuel Hernandez
>> Morgan Elizabeth Pugh and Baylor Philip de los Reyes
>> Magdalene Lagunas Reverio and Lawrence Leinaala Rosa
>> Steven Nathaniel Roberts and Janese Elayne Roberts
>> Shawn Ray Roller and Carrie Lynn Arnold
>> Courtney Ku‘umomimakamae Seminavage and Samson Turner Kihei Ka Wehi O Kalani Pa Anguay
>> Anna-Mae Joalyn Vallejos Sildora and Johanna Cuan Hernandez
>> Miranda Gail Smith and Keri Jeanne-Michelle Wilson
>> Anthony Joseph Tarrant and Mayumi Yoshizawa
>> Brianne Nicole Taylor and Timothy Joe Mitchell
>> Alexandra Beck Tollette and Alexandra Megan Dietrich
>> Brenda Tran and Tu Linh Vo
>> Chelsea Nichole Tyson and Joshua Jonathon Woodford
>> Jordon Paul Van De Velde and Malika Achinthani Chandradasa
>> Merry Lee Chantelle Verhagen and Jordan Hans Scott
>> Paul Wilson and Beverley Anne Sinkinson
>> Eugenia Shing Yu Wong and Adam Christopher Zoellner
>> Seul Ki Yoon and Joseph Michael Hyson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 27-June 2
>> Trenton Anthony Abate
>> Kana‘iaupuni Renny Blaisdell
>> Alonzo Leon Cousenes
>> Amelia Ann Frederick
>> Theodore Nikola Frey Hill
>> Caleb Yeong Ung Rivera Hong
>> Leialani Melia Kaiktsian
>> Shawn Pomaikai O Kalani Andre Kawelo Jr.
>> Harlow-Leilani Bagay Luzadas
>> Thaddeus Joesamson Martin-Linkee
>> Richard Russell Miller
>> Luke Anthony Kaluhiokalani Morlock
>> Kailani Chizuko Nakamura- Von Wiegandt
>> Noweo Kaleihanohano‘okealaula Oliveira-Pali
>> Jimmy Ivan Rivera Perreira
>> Sawyer Tanner Benito Kana‘ikahiapo Respicio
>> Samuel Rafael Rivera
>> Toru Teva-Olilikai Manaiakalanihanaiakamalamaomolokai- nuiahina Etan-Cumorah- Kane Robins
>> Jace Amir Robinson
>> Julian Jon Rubio
>> Reign Lono Salavea-English
>> Nikolao James Samuelu
>> Pele Pele Sauni Lillie Smith
>> Riley Kealaokuupualilia Soenksen
>> Elijah Lagafa’atasi Sua
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.