UCLA beats Oklahoma to force winner-take-all game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UCLA beats Oklahoma to force winner-take-all game

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:21 am
  UCLA's Maya Brady celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma, today, in Oklahoma City.

    UCLA’s Maya Brady celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Oklahoma, today, in Oklahoma City.

Maya Brady hit two of UCLA’s three homers and drove in five runs as the Bruins beat No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma 7-3 at the Women’s College World Series today in Oklahoma City.

The Bruins (51-9) survived to play the Sooners (56-3) again 30 minutes later, with the winner advancing to the WCWS finals starting Wednesday against either Texas or Oklahoma State.

UCLA took the lead in the first with Delanie Wicsz’s two-run homer and never lost it.

The Sooners struck back immediately, as leadoff batter Jayda Coleman homered. But Megan Faraimo then retired Jocelyn Alo on a fly to center, the first of nine Oklahoma outs in a row.

Alo, the reigning college softball two-time national player of the year and career home run leader from Hauula, batted 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Brady, a niece of NFL great Tom Brady, hit a three-run homer in the third to expand the lead to 5-1.

Alo singled up the middle to start the fourth inning and scored on Grace Lyons’ homer to cut UCLA’s lead to 5-3.

Brady’s second homer, in the seventh, accounted for the final score.

Holly Azevedo, in relief of Faraimo, struck out Alo with Coleman on first and two out in the fifth to maintain the two-run lead.

UCLA beat Oklahoma in the finals of the 2019 WCWS for the Bruins’ 12th national championship. The Sooners knocked the Bruins out of the 2021 Series on their way to beating Florida State in the finals for their fifth NCAA crown.

