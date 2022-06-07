Big Island police investigating man’s body found at Kona park

The body of a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona man was found at a county park in Kona this morning, Hawaii island police reported.

Kona patrol officers with the Hawaii Police Department received a report just before 6 a.m. about a body that was found at a county park near the intersection of Alii Drive and Hualalai Road. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

HPD identified the victim as a 48-year-old man from Kailua-Kona, but is withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Information can also be provided to Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 808-326-4646, extension 224, or via email at Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.