Bikeshare Hawaii adds 2 new Biki stops at Ala Moana Center

Bikeshare Hawaii today announced the installation of two new Biki stops at Ala Moana Center.

Crews installed the two stops early Monday morning at Ala Moana Center — one outside of Foodland Farms off of Piikoi Street and the other by Planet Fitness and Target off of Kapiolani Boulevard.

The stops are now available on Bikeshare Hawaii’s PBSC app, and available for use.

Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit which manages Bikeshare Hawaii, said throughout the pandemic, the existing stations close to Ala Moana Center were some of the most popular.

“Thanks to Brookfield Properties, we now have two new stations right at the mall to help our riders complete errands by bike, and provide a way for shopping center employees to get to their workplaces,” said Bikeshare in an email blast to members.

Since these locations have heavy foot traffic, Bikeshare asked its members to walk their Biki when crossing sidewalks near the new stops, and to be extra cautious of passing pedestrians.

Bikeshare Hawaii, which took a hit during the pandemic that resulted in the reduction of several stops last spring, was at one point on the brink of going under, but now appears to be in recovery mode.

In a 2021 snapshot shared with members, Bikeshare said its system had 1,192 Biki bikes and 131 Biki stops. Last year, it logged more than 1 million rides, a 31% increase from 2020, and had more than 23,000 active members, a 59% increase from 2020.

Bikeshare Hawaii, which launched Biki in 2017, manages the bikeshare in partnership with the city and state, while Secure Bike Share Hawaii, a for-profit entity, runs day-to-day operations.