Southwest Airlines launches delay compensation program

By David Shepardson / Reuters

REUTERS/JIM VONDRUSKA Southwest Airlines planes sit idle on the tarmac at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in April 202. Southwest Airlines has launched a delay compensation program as part of a $140 million Transportation Department settlement over the airline’s December 2022 holiday meltdown.
WASHINGTON >> Southwest Airlines has launched a delay compensation program as part of a $140 million Transportation Department settlement over the airline’s December 2022 holiday meltdown.

Southwest in December 2023 agreed over three years to provide $90 million in travel vouchers of $75 or more to passengers delayed at least three hours getting to final destinations because of an airline-caused issue or cancellation and to start the program by April 30.

The airline said today it quietly launched the program on April 16 and has already heard from a few thousand customers seeking vouchers.

