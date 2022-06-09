Man, 33, arrested after fatal Waipahu shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the February shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Waipahu.

The deadly shooting occurred on Honowai Street fronting the Honowai Neighborhood Park at about 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police said the victim and his friends were drinking when a male suspect pulled up in a black sport utility vehicle. The suspect was in the area picking up a female, police added.

As the suspect started to drive away, he exchanged words with the group. The suspect then stopped and exited his vehicle and continued to argue with the victim.

Police said the suspect then shot the 27-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said the shooting did not appear to be random.

During an investigation, police positively identified the suspect and arrested him Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.