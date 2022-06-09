‘Security incident’ prompts brief closure of all gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

A “security incident” this morning has led to a gate closure at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and a current investigation.

A Navy press release said that at 7:45 a.m. emergency and security personnel “responded to a security incident during a routine inspection at Halawa Gate.”

Base security personnel closed all base gates in response, but reopened all except the Halawa Gate at 8:09 a.m.

A Navy spokesman would not offer any details on the nature of the security incident.

According to a press release, there were no injuries during the response, and investigators remain on the scene. The Navy is urging all personnel to remain clear of the vicinity of the Halawa Gate, and for nearby motorists to yield to any responding emergency vehicles.

According Joint Base Emergency Operations Center “has assembled to respond to the incident.”