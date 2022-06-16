Son of new Honolulu police chief charged in bicycle thefts

The 36-year-old son of newly sworn-in Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was charged today with second-degree burglary related to stealing two bicycles in 2021.

Prosecutors charged Zane Logan today in the two separate cases. In the first case, he allegedly entered July 6 a secured bicycle cage at a Kakaako condominium and stole a bicycle.

Then on Nov. 5, he allegedly entered the same cage and stole another bicycle, which he later abandoned when confronted by the building manager.

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Logan is in custody awaiting trial in an unrelated second-degree theft case for allegedly stealing electronics at the Ala Moana Target store.

He was also charged May 26 with misdemeanor assault for a May 24 attack on a 33-year-old man with a hand tool at Ala Moana Regional Park.