Son of new Honolulu police chief charged in bicycle thefts

The 36-year-old son of newly sworn-in Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was charged today with second-degree burglary related to stealing two bicycles in 2021.
Prosecutors charged Zane Logan today in the two separate cases. In the first case, he allegedly entered July 6 a secured bicycle cage at a Kakaako condominium and stole a bicycle.
Then on Nov. 5, he allegedly entered the same cage and stole another bicycle, which he later abandoned when confronted by the building manager.
Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Logan is in custody awaiting trial in an unrelated second-degree theft case for allegedly stealing electronics at the Ala Moana Target store.
He was also charged May 26 with misdemeanor assault for a May 24 attack on a 33-year-old man with a hand tool at Ala Moana Regional Park.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.