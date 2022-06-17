FBI agents arrest former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, executive Dennis Mitsunaga

Former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and politically influential engineering executive Dennis Mitsunaga were arrested by federal agents this morning in connection with a long-running public corruption investigation by a special prosecutor from California, according to the FBI.

Kaneshiro surrendered to FBI agents this morning at his Waialae apartment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

Federal prosecutors secured an indictment secured June 2 against Kaneshiro; Mitsunaga, the president and CEO of Mitsunaga & Associates (MAI) and a prolific Hawaii political donor; and Mitsunaga employees Terri Ann Otani, Aaron Shunichi Fujii, and Chad Michael McDonald on charges of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, federal program bribery, and conspiracy to violate rights.

Federal prosecutors from San Diego secured the indictment under seal against Kaneshiro and others two weeks ago and served it today.

A former Mitsunaga employee, Laurel Mau, sued the company after she was let go in November 2011. Mitsunaga and his employees allegedly contested Mau’s attempts to secure unemployment benefits from the state. After a year, a circuit court judge ruled Mau was eligible to receive the benefits.

In August 2012 Mau sued Mitsunaga & Associates, alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967.

In October 2012 Mitsunaga met with Kaneshiro, who he supported politically, “to attempt to persuade Kaneshiro to investigate and prosecute,” Mau for allegedly working “side jobs” while on company time, according to the indictment.

Following the meeting, Mitsunaga, Otani, Fujii and McDonald and other Mitsunaga family members and employees donated about $45,000 to Kaneshiro’s campaign, federal prosecutors say.

“Prior to first contributions in October 2012, the MAI donors had no known contributions to Kaneshiro,” according to the indictment.

In July 2014, a federal judge overseeing Mau’s lawsuit and several counterclaims by Mitsunaga & Associates found no liability other than a “breach of loyalty” claim against Mau for which she awarded the firm $1.

Kaneshiro allegedly prosecuted Mau for four counts of theft at the firm’s request in December 2014, according to criminal justice sources and state court records.

In July 2017, those charges against the employee were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the charges could not be refiled.

In 2018 Kaneshiro received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, informing him that he is under investigation in an ongoing corruption probe that already has resulted in the indictment and conviction of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha; and the indictments of former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, former city Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, and former Honolulu Police Commission chairperson Max Sword.

Kaneshiro was on paid leave for two years until leadership of his office turned over in the 2020 election.

