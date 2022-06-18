OCCC inmate on verge of parole fails to return

State sheriffs are looking for an Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate who refused to return to the facility as directed.

The state Department of Public Safety said on Friday that George Williams Jr., 50, was scheduled to check in at OCCC that afternoon but did not show. Williams, who is serving time for a second-degree robbery conviction, was tentatively approved for parole release effective Thursday. An escape charge is expected to be added upon his return to the facility.

Extended furlough program inmates like Williams live and work outside of the facility.

DPS described Williams as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 207 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Those who see him are urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352.