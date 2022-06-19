Mayor of Louisville, Ky., ‘doing fine’ after getting punched

LOUISVILLE, Ky. >> The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.
Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.
Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.
