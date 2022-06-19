comscore Mayor of Louisville, Ky., ‘doing fine’ after getting punched | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor of Louisville, Ky., ‘doing fine’ after getting punched

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky. Fischer was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live! entertainment district on Saturday night.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky. Fischer was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live! entertainment district on Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. >> The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city’s Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is “doing fine,” according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.

Police in Kentucky’s largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.

