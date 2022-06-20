Celia expected to become tropical storm Tuesday; Kahului sees record high

Tropical Depression Celia in the Eastern Pacific is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Celia, the third named storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season, was about 300 miles south-southwest of Salina Cruz, Mexico at about 11 a.m. Hawaii time, according to hurricane officials.

Celia had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 13 mph and expected to continue moving west for the next few days.

The NHS forecasts gradual strengthening, and for Celia to likely become a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Post-tropical cyclone Blas, meanwhile, has degenerated into a remnant low.

There are no impacts for Hawaii at this time, though surf along south shores will remain up through the week as overlapping southwest to south-southwest swells roll through.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu expects surf for south shores to rise from 4 to 6 feet this afternoon to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday afternoon.

Surf on north shores, meanwhile, are expected to decline from 2 to 4 feet this afternoon to 1 to 3 feet on Tuesday.

Surf on west shores are expected to increase from 3 to 5 feet this afternoon to 5 to 7 feet on Tuesday afternoon.

Surf on east shores will remain small and choppy,, at 2 to 4 feet today through Tuesday.

Forecasters expect moderate to locally breezy tradewinds to persist through Thursday, then ease on Friday and Saturday.

A typical rainfall pattern will focus rainfall along windward areas, while the leeward slopes of Hawaii island will experience clouds and showers each afternoon and evening.

A record high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit was set at Kahului, Maui on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 90 set for the day in 2019.

A small craft advisory remains in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, through 6 p.m. Tuesday.