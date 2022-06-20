Honolulu police warn of fake jewelry scam

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are warning the public of a fake jewelry scam

Police said they have received reports of individuals approaching people at various parts of the island and asking them if they would like to purchase jewelry that appears to be authentic.

The suspected scammers are stating they are in desperate need of cash and are willing to sacrifice the jewelry for a discounted price.

Police warn the public not to purchase any jewelry from strangers on the streets. Purchases should only be made through reputable dealers or stores.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Tipsters may also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.