Honolulu police investigating more than a dozen burglaries at Oahu businesses

The Honolulu Police Department said it is investigating more than a dozen burglaries at businesses around Oahu during the last two months, many of which the department said may be related.

“What we can say is that these suspects are the same individuals who are responsible for multiple break-ins,” Capt. Parker Bode said today in a news conference.

No arrests have been made, and Bode said that, while the department is investigating “viable” cases, it’s difficult to identify suspects in surveillance footage because their identities are being hidden by their clothing.

Bode said HPD believes the same individuals may be responsible for at least some of the recent burglaries, although did not elaborate why. He did say that many of the break-ins are taking place overnight, between midnight and 4 a.m., when the businesses are closed. The suspects usually break in and leave in a vehicle that’s possibly stolen.